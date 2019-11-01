Beckley Police raising money for Cancer Crusaders as they grow out their beards

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police is gearing up for ‘No Shave November’!

For the month of November, Beckley Police officers will grow out their beards to raise money for WV Kids Cancer Crusaders. This is the first year they have chosen WV Kids Cancer Crusaders.

WV Kids Cancer Crusaders is a community of children, families, individuals, organizations, medical professionals and caregivers with interest in creating awareness, advocating, and providing support and resources for all those West Virginians affected by young adult, adolescence and childhood cancer.

The goal of No Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing their hair, which many cancer patients loose and to raise money for a great organization.

How it works, after a $25.00 donation to WV Kids Cancer Crusaders, members of the Beckley Police Department will be allowed to start letting their beards grow beginning Friday, November 1st, and will be back to normal on Friday, December 6th, 2019.

A friendly “best beard” or “favorite beard” competition will be promoted on-line in an effort to raise additional money for a great organization and cause.

To vote for your favorite officer or officers for the best beard you can make an on-line monetary donation of your choice at www.bpdcancercrusaders.com.

$1 equals one vote for whomever you choose.