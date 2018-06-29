Beckley Police Need Your Help Looking For A Missing Man

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is looking for a man that went missing on Tuesday, June 26th.

Bobby Ray Cochran, 66, was last seen on Tuesday, June 26th, 2018 at around 12 pm at his home on Burgess Street in Beckley.

Bobby Cochran is a white male, approximately 5′ 9″, weighs 149 pounds, has brown/gray hair and brown eyes.

The Beckley Police Department says there is no indication of foul play and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are unknown.

If you have any information on where Bobby Cochran may be you are urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-7867 or www.crimestopperswv.com