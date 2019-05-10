FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Beckley Police Need Your Help Locating A Stolen Truck
By Tyler BarkerMay 10, 2019, 12:34 pm
0
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a stolen 2002 gray Dodge Dakota SXT.
The vehicle was stolen from By Pass Auto Sales on S. Eisenhower Drive between 4:00 p.m. on May 8th and 8:00 a.m. on May 9th.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Walters at 304-256-1708 or CrimeStoppers of WV at crimestopperswv.com via their P3 Tips App.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com