Beckley Police Need Your Help Locating A Stolen Truck

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a stolen 2002 gray Dodge Dakota SXT.

The vehicle was stolen from By Pass Auto Sales on S. Eisenhower Drive between 4:00 p.m. on May 8th and 8:00 a.m. on May 9th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Walters at 304-256-1708 or CrimeStoppers of WV at crimestopperswv.com via their P3 Tips App.