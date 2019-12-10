Beckley Police need your help identifying two people wanted for theft

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is asking for your assistance in identifying the pictured individuals in connection with the theft of sporting goods and other items at Walmart in Beckley on December 7th at approximately 11:30 p.m. valued in excess of $500.00.

They were observed leaving the area in a small white Toyota passenger car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cpl. Neal Smith at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app. Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest.