Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Beckley Police need your help identifying two people wanted for theft
CrimeWatch NewsLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Beckley Police need your help identifying two people wanted for theft

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 09, 2019, 20:49 pm

60
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is asking for your assistance in identifying the pictured individuals in connection with the theft of sporting goods and other items at Walmart in Beckley on December 7th at approximately 11:30 p.m. valued in excess of $500.00.

They were observed leaving the area in a small white Toyota passenger car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cpl. Neal Smith at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app. Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest.

Previous PostSpirit of Beckley dinner in Beckley-Raleigh convention center
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X