Beckley Police Need Your Help Identifying Two People For Theft
By Tyler BarkerJun 11, 2019, 08:04 am
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department needs your help identifying two individuals for shoplifting.
The alleged incident happen at Walmart in Beckley on June 10, 2019.
Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals is urged to contact Ptl. Wickline at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers WV at CrimeStoppers wv.com via their P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.
