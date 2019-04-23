Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley Police Need Your Help Identifying Four People Wanted For Theft

Apr 23, 2019

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individuals involved in thefts from Kroger on Harper Road and Kohl’s on N. Eisenhower Drive on April 19, 2019.

Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals is urged to contact Cpl. Neal Smith at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia via there P3 Tips app available for download at www.crimestopperswv.com.

Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest in these incidents. Crime Stoppers of West Virginia

