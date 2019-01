BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department needs your help identifying a man for credit card theft.

According to Beckley Police, the man pictured fraudulently used a credit card at a local business on January 27th.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is urged to contact Detective Cpl. Walters at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867) or via the P3 Tips App available at www.crimestopperswv.com.