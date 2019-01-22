Beckley Police Need Your Help Identifying A Man For Vehicle Theft

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department needs your help identifying a person who is wanted for vehicle theft.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individual wanted in connection with a vehicle theft that occurred at the Fairfield Inn, 125 Hylton Lane on Sunday, January 20th. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is urged to contact Detective Cpl. Nick Walters at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of WV at 304-255-STOP (7867) or via their online app P3 Tips that is available for download at: www.crimestopperswv.com.