Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Beckley Police Need Your Help Identifying A Man For Vehicle Theft
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

Beckley Police Need Your Help Identifying A Man For Vehicle Theft

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 22, 2019, 15:38 pm

25
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department needs your help identifying a person who is wanted for vehicle theft.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individual wanted in connection with a vehicle theft that occurred at the Fairfield Inn, 125 Hylton Lane on Sunday, January 20th. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is urged to contact Detective Cpl. Nick Walters at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of WV at 304-255-STOP (7867) or via their online app P3 Tips that is available for download at: www.crimestopperswv.com.

Previous PostGov. Justice applauds inaugural inmate class of Mount Olive Bible College
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X