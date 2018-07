BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department needs your help identifying a man.

The unknown male pictured is the suspect in two separate shoplifting incidents that occurred at Kohl’s on July 30th and 31st. The suspect left in a white unknown 4 door passenger car.

He also has a lightning bolt tattoo on his right forearm.If anyone can identify the suspect please contact CPL. Wall at the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP