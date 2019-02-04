BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police need your help identifying a man for credit card theft.

Detectives of the Beckley Police Department are currently investigating a theft and fraudulent use of a credit card incident that occurred on February 3rd, 2019.

The suspect depicted below is suspected of involvement in this incident, Police would like to request the public’s assistance in identifying this person.

Person’s knowing this suspect’s identity can report that information directly to the Beckley Police Department or anonymously to Crimestopperswv.com for a reward, or through their P3 phone app.

This investigation is being handled by Detective Frank Priddy.