Beckley Police Need Your Help Identify A Man Wanted For Theft At Walmart

Jan 02, 2019

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department needs your help identifying a man wanted for theft at Walmart.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the pictured individual wanted for a Grand Larceny that occurred at Walmart, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive on January 1, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m. where a computer valued at over $1,000.00 was stolen.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this individual is urged to contact Cpl. Neal Smith at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of WV at crimestopperswv.com.

Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case. Crime Stoppers of West Virginia

