Beckley Police need your help finding a missing woman

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a missing person “HEATHER NICOLE FRANASIAK” who was last seen leaving her place of employment at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital on Monday, July 29, 2019 at approximately 7:40 p.m.

FRANASIAK is believed to be driving a driving a 2019 black Nissan Altima with WV Registration 32J-638. Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Cpl. Cuevas at the

Beckley Police Department or Crime Stoppers of WV at crimestopperswv.com via their P3 Tips app. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.