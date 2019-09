BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a missing person.

Roger Allen Bennett II was last seen on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in the area between West Neville St. and 3rd Ave on Robert C. Byrd Drive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Corporal Cuevas at the Beckley Police Department 304-256-1720 or Crimestoppers of West Virginia crimestopperswv.com via their P3 tips app.