BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that occurred at Ollie’s on 6/27/2017 @ 5:50 am.

A 55 inch Philips television and several other items were taken.

If anyone can identify the suspects pictured please contact Cpl. Ryan Cuevas at the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or West Virginia Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP

As always in the case of criminal matters, all subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.