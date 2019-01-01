Beckley Police Make Several DUI Arrests During New Year’s

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department was a little busy late on New Year’s Eve an into the early morning as they made four DUI arrests.

We’re told collisions and DUI arrest occurred across Southern West Virginia between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Three of the arrest were drivers driving impaired, and four were traffic stops. Officers tell us most of the calls on the holiday wasn’t a lot of crime but people shooting guns to celebrate New Year’s. Police now want the community to know it’s more dangerous than people think.

“You know they can not ignore the law of physics that a bullet when it goes up in the sky, it got to come down somewhere. You can google search it search online and figure out that bullets do come down and sometimes they hit other people,” said Lt. Jamie Blume, Beckley Police

Blume says it is against the law, near dwelling in the city limits of Beckley.