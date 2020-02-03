Beckley Police loses a K-9

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department announces the passing of a retired K-9.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of BPD retired K-9 Helo,” said Beckley Police.

K-9 Helo successfully served the City of Beckley with his Handler, Sgt. W.P Reynolds, from 2006 to 2018. Helo was 13 years old. Helo had many successes in finds, sniffs, and seizures.

After retirement, Helo continued to live with Sgt. Reynolds & family where he was very much loved, cared for & spoiled.

“Thank you, Helo for your years of service & dedication to the City of Beckley. You will always be a hero & a Top Dog to us.”