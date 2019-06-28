Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Beckley Police Looking For Suspect Who Fled On An ATV

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 28, 2019, 13:25 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police need your help locating a man who fled.

On 6/28/2019 at around 10:20 am, a Beckley Police Officer attempted a traffic stop on a silver in color ATV, possibly a Yamaha Raptor, on New River Drive. The ATV immediately fled at a high rate of speed, the officer disengaging contact. The driver is described as a white male, approx 250lbs, between 17-22 years-old with blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the identities of this individual is urged to contact Cpl. Legursky at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of WV via their P3app available for download at Crimestopperswv.com.

