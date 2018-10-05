Local NewsNewsWatch
Beckley Police K9 unit has received new equiptment upgrades
By Daniella HankeyOct 05, 2018, 05:00 am
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Southern West Virginia Jeepers along with Protection for Paws donating 28-hundred dollars to help the Beckley Police Department buy some much needed equipment to help train K-9 officers.
The equipment being purchased is a bite suit for their two-year-old K9 Gabo and a new alert system designed to alert officers when their cruisers are getting to hot for the dogs.
“This is a new heat monitoring system so that if the vehicle would happen to shut off and it gets too hot inside, the windows would automatically roll down and air conditioning unit automatically comes down, an alarm sound so that if Corporal Willie is say in a house and he hears that sound he can immediately go out and check on his dog to make sure Gabo’s okay,” said Captain Charles Ragland from the Beckley Police Department.
The new equipment is important to prevent death of K9’s from vehicle heat exhaustion
