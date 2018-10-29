Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley Police & K9 Gabo Find 30,000 Dollars Worth Of Heroin & Drugs

By Oct 29, 2018, 13:30 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man is in jail after police find 30,000 dollars worth of Heroin and Methamphetamine in his car.

According to Beckley Police, on Sunday, October 28, 2018, at around 10:50 pm, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle driven by Devin Cresce.

During the traffic stop, police detected indicators of drug use and had K9 Gabo respond to assist.  A search of Cresce and his vehicle resulted in the seizure of 179 grams of Heroin and 22 grams of Methamphetamine with a  street value of 30,000 dollars.

Cresce was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, driving under the influence, and driving without an operator’s license.  He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a 25,000 dollar bond.

 

