Beckley Police is looking for a driver that fled after hitting and killing a pedestrian

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is currently on the scene of a vehicle related traffic fatality involving a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in front of Calacino’s Pizza on Robert C. Byrd Drive.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The roadway is closed at this time while officers process the scene. Motorist are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of WV at www.crimestopperswv.com via their P3 Tips app. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.