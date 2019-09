BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley police are investigating after an early morning stabbing.

Cheif of Detectives David Allard tells WOAY that one person was stabbed early this morning on Earwood St. It happened at around 4:15 am One male victim was transported to the hospital, the extent of those injuries are unknown.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

