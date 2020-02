BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place early this morning.

Detective David Allard tells WOAY that one male, 38, was transported to a local hospital. Police are still working to identify a female suspect.

The incident happened at the 100 block of Clyde Steet at around 1:30 am.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.