Beckley Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting
By Yazmin RodriguezJul 08, 2019, 09:15 am
BECKLEY,WV (WOAY)- A shooting has occurred early this morning in Beckley.
According to dispatch the call came in right before 6 am this morning. The shooting happened on Johnston Street.
No report of injuries, but Jan Care Ambulance were on scene. Beckley Police is investigating this incident.
Stick with NewsWatch for developing details.
