BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police are investigating an incident involving a school bus that left a hole in the window.

According to Beckley Police, a call came in this afternoon around 3:30 pm on Barber Ave.

Police say there is a hole in one window but doesn’t appear to be from a firearm.

Right now, details are minimal and no one was injured. Three kids were on the bus at the time.

