Beckley Police Investigating A Homicide

By May 17, 2019, 07:05 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is investigating a homicide.

“On Friday, May 17, 2019 at approximately 1:19am, Officers from the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting at the Hargrove Street Apartments located at 222 Hargrove Street.

Upon their arrival, officers located MAURICE EMMANUEL WEBSTER, a twenty-two year old black male suffering from a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were attempted, however WEBSTER died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Detective Cpl. Stewart at the Beckley Police Department or Crime Stoppers of WV at crimestopperswv.com via their P3 Tips app.” Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV.

