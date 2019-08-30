Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley Police Dept. Holds Ceremony to Present New Fallen Officer Memorial

Anna Saunders Aug 29, 2019

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – The new Fallen Peace Officer Memorial will now sit in front of the new Beckley Police Headquarters. A ceremony was held on Thursday to honor the lives of Beckley officers who died in the line of duty by unveiling the new memorial.

The memorial, designed by the Thrasher Group, features a lion to symbolize courage and peace. It resembles the national memorial. The names of the fallen officers, Patrolman Carl Buckland, Sergeant David Lee Lilly and Detective Corporal Charles Smith, are on the wall behind it.

Family members were present and were presented with folded flags during the ceremony.

Watch parts of the ceremony and hear from family and loved ones above. 

