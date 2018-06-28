Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Beckley Police Department Will Be Conducting A DUI Checkpoint
By Tyler BarkerJun 28, 2018, 10:27 am
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint this upcoming weekend.
Beckley Police will be performing a DUI Sobriety Checkpoint Saturday, June 30, between 6 p.m. and midnight on Rural Acres Drive.
An alternate location will be set up at the 3200 block of Robert C. Byrd Drive.
