Beckley Police Department may soon get a pay raise

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley City Council is moving forward on giving the Beckley Police Officers a raise.

Police Officers moving away has been a common theme in Beckley. More money may be the solution to keeping officers in the area.

“Officers have always historically been underpaid I don’t think that any surprise to anybody. But you want to keep the quality and in training of your officers and you know the is probably the best-trained police department in the state of West Virginia,” said Tim Berry, the Councilmen at Large for the city of Beckley.

“You know us located in the hub give us an advantage to servicing the whole Southern region, but I think that the Beckley police department is kind of an icon in the state as far as that goes. You know when we hire officers we want to be able to retain them here and of course, the pay is an instrumental part of it and benefits package.”

Officers who sign a two agreement are eligible for bonuses on their fifth and tenth year. Recorder-Treasurer Billy Trump hopes this move will help the department keep officers they already have.

“We’ll hopefully the ultimate goal of the pay raise is to retain officers that we currently have and as we generate a new simple service test to encourage people who may want a career in law enforcement to come and consider Beckley and work here and also as I said we are in competition with other cities in other departments blue sworn officers and they may want to take a look at Beckley with a higher pay rate and move from there city to our city.”

The pay raise was approved on the first reading last night. A second reading will be held at the next council meeting with public comments, if passed on the second reading, the pay raise would be available immediately.