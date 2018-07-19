Beckley Police Department Is Still Looking For A Man Who Went Missing Last Month

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Beckley Police Department is still looking for Timothy James Rahall who went missing last month.

Beckley Police Department posted on the Department’s Facebook page that fifty-three year old Timothy James Rahall, was last seen June 9th in the Beckley area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rahall is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-7867.