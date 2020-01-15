Beckley Police Department changes take-home vehicle policy

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will be introducing a new policy next week regarding their take-home vehicles.

Officers will be able to take their vehicles home as long as they live within 35 miles of the station. Previously, officers could only take their car home if they lived within the county.

“It was not a fair way to look at that,” Chief Lonnie Christian said. “You could have an officer who lived near the border of Whitesville that drove 35 to 38 miles and had a take home car but someone could live in Mt. Hope under 10 miles and not be able to take their car home just because of the county boundary.”

Cheif Christian said this will not only make this easier on the officers he already has but will extend his recruiting base.