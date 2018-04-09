Beckley Police Department Accepting Applications For Junior Police And Leadership Academy

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is pleased to announce that applications are being accepted for the Beckley Police Department Junior Police and Leadership Academy.

The Academy is a one week program designed to increase a better understanding between students and the police through education. Students will learn from law enforcement officers in the classroom, during demonstrations and hands-on training scenarios.

Academy participants are not actually trained for police work. Students will have a better understanding of the day to day responsibilities and duties that officers are tasked with on a regular basis.

This program is not a disciplinary, recreational or underprivileged camp. This is not a behavior correction academy. The Junior Police and Leadership Academy will be held June 11-15, 2018 at the Beckley Police Department, WWHS, BEST and the Beckley Police Department Training Facility. The Academy times will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is no cost and it is open to students 11-15 years old (Current 5th through 8th grade students). Students interested in attending the JPA must complete the Academy Application and the Agreement and Release forms. Students can download these forms from https://beckley.org/police-department/2018jpa/application or pick them up at the Beckley Police Department. The applications and forms can be returned to:

Mail Fax Email

Lt. C.T. Ragland Attention: Lt. Ragland cragland@beckleypd.com

Beckley Police Department 304-256-1736

340 Prince St., Beckley, WV Students interested in this informative program must meet the following criteria:

• GPA above 2.0

• Be a current student of Park, BEST or feeder elementary school to these middle schools

• NO truancy

• No misdemeanor or felony arrests

• Alcohol and drug free

• Must be sponsored by a TEACHER or SCHOOL ADMINISTRATOR

Each student will receive an Academy T-shirt and will be required to wear them every day of the academy.

Lunch will be provided to each student at no cost. The Academy cannot accommodate special dietary or nutritional needs or allergies other than allowing students to bring their own lunch if they choose and we will keep it cool for them.

There will be a cookout and graduation ceremony at the conclusion of the academy. Students and family members are invited to attend.

For more information, contact Lt. C.T. Ragland 304-256-1728 or cragland@beckleypd.com

