Beckley Police Department Accepting 2018 Junior Police Applications

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is pleased to announce the 2018 Junior Police and Leadership Academy. The purpose of this Academy is to foster better communication between the youth and the Beckley Police Department through education.

The goal of the Junior Police Academy is to educate Beckley’s youth about the structure and activities of their police department. The JPA class is not a “training” class, but is an exciting “information” class, a behind- the-scenes look at the Beckley Police Department.

The JPA program operates on the premise that informed and educated youth will be more supportive of police officers and the department and will become better leaders within their schools and communities.

The week long academy has been created to provide first-hand knowledge of police units and services. Students will have a better understanding of the day to day responsibilities and duties that officers are tasked with on a regular basis.

The JPA starts June 11, 2018 and ends on June 15, 2018. The academy will run from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm every day. Class size is limited to 25 students. Registrations will be accepted for youth 11-15 years old. 6th, 7th and 8th graders currently enrolled in BEST and Park Middle Schools or 5th graders currently enrolled in the feeder elementary schools may apply.

Application can be downloaded online at:

https://beckley.org/police-department/2018jpa/application

or picked up at the Beckley Police Department Records Division and are available at Park & BEST Middle Schools and Crescent, Hollywood, Bradley, Cranberry, Stanaford, Mabscott, Maxwell Hill, Beckley and Stratton Elementary Schools.

