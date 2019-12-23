Beckley Police Captain graduates FBI Academy

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Congratulations to Beckley Police Captain Charles Ragland for graduating from the prestigious FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, a feat that ranks him as one of the top 1 % of law enforcement leaders from around the world.

The 278th session included 258 law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia.

The class included law enforcement agencies from 37 countries, four military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the NA offers 11 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. FBI instructors are recognized internationally in their fields.