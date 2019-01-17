Beckley Police Are Investigating A Shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Police are investigating yet another shooting at a house in Beckley.

It all happened last night near the 300 block on Temple Street. Police responded to the scene and tell us no one was hurt- but- someone was at the home during the shooting.

Detectives with the Beckley Police Department say this is the second time something like this has happened at the same house within the last few months.

“We need the public’s help to be able to provide information. We know that people are not cooperative in these type cases, so we hope that someone in the area saw something and will be able to give us information, that will ultimately lead to an arrest in cases,” says Chief Detective David Allard

If you have any information you can contact the Beckley Police Department or CrimeStoppers.