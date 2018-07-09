UPDATE: One Person Dead After Early Morning Shooting In Beckley

UPDATE: One person is dead after a shooting broke out early Monday morning in Beckley.

“During the morning hours of July 9th, 2018 officers of the Beckley Police Department were dispatched to a shooting incident that occurred in the area of 1939 Harper Road. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one 19-year-old female had been shot; she was pronounced dead at the scene. Beckley Police Department Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and attempting to locate multiple “Persons of Interest” that have been identified. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-256-1720 or Crimestoppers.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday morning.

Dispatch tells WOAY that the call came in at around 5 am Monday morning at the travel lodge on Harper Road in Beckley.

One person was injured but the extent of the injuries are unknown. The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.