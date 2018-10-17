Search
Beckley Police And Beckley Fire Departments Competed On Who Could Eat The Most Nuggets

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 16, 2018, 21:57 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The battle for best chicken nugget eater in Beckley was on tonight at Chick-Fil-A and it was for a great cause.

Two members of the Beckley Police and Fire departments had two minutes to eat as many nuggets as possible. The fire department ended up winning in a landslide eating a total of 42 nuggets. We’re told tonights event is to raise awareness for the Boots versus Badges charity softball game between the two departments on October 27th.  All proceeds go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and United Way of southern West Virginia.

“It’s great Chick-Fil-A always does great things with the community they always offer to help. Who doesn’t love to eat it’s great you get to eat a lot it’s great” says, Lieutenant Rick Fisher with the Beckley Fire Department.

And the charity softball game on the 27th is at Linda K Epling stadium at 2 o’clock. Tickets are just five dollars.

Tyler Barker

