Beckley Plaza Sprint Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

Anna SaundersBy Jul 19, 2019, 22:47 pm

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – The Sprint store in the Beckley Plaza had a grand re-opening ceremony on Friday. 

The store has been in that location for about twenty years and today they celebrated its new facelift. There were giveaways, free food and it gave people a chance to come check out the new store. During its remodel, the Sprint store was only closed for 24 hours. 

“It was pretty hectic we had about 20 people in here constantly carrying fixtures out bringing fixtures, paining going on overnight, signage being put up, accessories being put out new phones being displayed, so little bit hectic but a lot of people came together and got it done,” Sprint Store Manager Justin Thurmer said. “Really great job.”

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

X