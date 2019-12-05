Beckley PD searching for theft suspect

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Beckley Police Department needs the public’s help in searching for a suspect.

The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured female in reference to the theft of debit and credit cards from an administrative office at Raleigh General Hospital today at approximately 3:30 p.m., and the subsequent use of the stolen cards to conduct fraudulent purchases at Kroger on Harper Road. Anyone with information on the identity of the pictured female or her location is urged to contact Ptl. Sweetser or Cpl. Hughes at 304-256-1720. Tips may also be anonymously provided to CrimeStoppers of West Virginia via their P3 tips app available at: www.crimestopperswv.com. Cash rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case”.