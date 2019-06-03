Beckley Opens New Police Headquarters

BECKLEY, W.Va, (WOAY) – After months of construction, the City of Beckley cut the ribbon for the new Beckley Police Headquarters. And Newswatch reporter Anna Saunders gives us all the details and an inside look at the new building.



“Our police force deserves this after all these years, so it was just a sense of excitement and pride and happiness for our police force,” Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said.



The new $6 million police headquarters in downtown Beckley features all new office space, a water resistant evidence room and a state of the art gym for the officers.



“This facility really just matches their dedication to their jobs and the community and it matches their commitment, so this is a facility that allows us to do the work that we need to do in the community,” Beckley Police Chief Lonnie Christian said.



There will be 54 sworn officers and 14 civilians working in this building, but Chief Christian believes this new building is a way to attract more applicants.

“We can offer a lot of things that other agencies cant with the opportunities and advancements, so hopefully this will help us with recruiting efforts because it’s very difficult all across the country,” Chief Christian said. The police department anticipates it will take about a year to move out of the old building as the transfer of evidence alone will take about 6-8 months.



“I think the officers the men and women of the department will have that sense of pride probably more visible than they did up in the old building,” Rappold said.

According to the mayor, the old police office on Prince Street will be demolished once the move is complete.