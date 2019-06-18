Beckley Natives Create New Board Game

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Lonely Hero Games, created by two of Beckley’s very own, plans to launch it’s first board game this summer.

“It’s my belief that board games bring people together,” said co-creator Jared Kaplan. ” By sharing a fun, competitive experience with someone, you learn about what you have in common rather than what makes you different.”

The game, Bank Heist, involves role-playing and requires some investigative talent. Players strive to pull off the perfect bank heist–or foil the criminals’ plan. The game is propelled by cards, but to win, players rely on their deduction skills to figure out who is on what team.

Kaplan and co-creator Christopher Kincaid are raising money on Kickstarter to push their game through the production phase. The two need to raise $18,000 within thirty days and have already received $8,000.

Gamers interested in purchasing a copy can do so by adding to their efforts. A $30 pledge acts as a preorder and gets a donator a copy when manufacturing ends in October. An $80 pledge gets a donator a prototype in July when fundraising ends. The catch, however, is that it only happens if the full $18,000 goal is met.

