Beckley Native Featured in Documentary About Earned Wage Access

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – Savannah Stiefer works as a recruiter for the Ibex Global Call Center in Beckley. Because of a program called PayActiv she is able to get access to some of her pay before her paycheck.

“For several years, I was a single mom and so it was me and my kids,” Stiefer said. “Life happens, you know. Kids are constantly going through sports or medical events. All different sorts of things can happen, so when you have those additional resources that you can access a little bit earlier it can really make a difference.”

It’s called earned wage access and PayActiv provides this service to the businesses they partner with including Ibex Global. Because of Stiefer’s enrollment in the program, the Beckley native was featured in a PayActiv documentary about the program called Its About Time.

“We really just got to play and just be ourselves. The kids knew something. There was a camera around, but they made it so easy and just so comfortable that we really just got to be ourselves and it was a lot of fun,” Stiefer said.

“Any time that you can free employees of financial stress and burdens, it really helps them to become more engaged and more focused while they’re at work,” Ibex Global’s Senior HR Director Tina Eskins said. “And ultimately, that helps increase productivity and helps eliminate turnover.”

Employees can transfer their earned money from the app or website to their bank accounts or to a prepaid card. They can also get cash from the money centers at Walmart.

“PayActiv has implemented safeguards to control the amount of money that an employee can take out at a given time,” Eskins said. “They also provide many financial resources to our employees and give them access to financial counselors as well.”

Enrollment into PayActiv is optional for the employees who work at the companies who have implemented it.