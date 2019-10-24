Beckley Meets Their New Counseling Center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley celebrates the grand re-opening of Life Strategies. A mental health facility for families and individuals. The ribbon cutting symbolized the rebirth of a new and improved facility.

Director Hamlet Smith says that in order to have a good life you have to have good mental health.

Smith says that going to therapy should be a normal part of people’s routine. The goal of the center is to improve the mental health of residents in Beckley and introduce them to the idea of therapy as a tool to improve their quality of life.

The center also has offices in Princeton and Charleston,