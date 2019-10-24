BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Beckley Meets Their New Counseling Center
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Beckley Meets Their New Counseling Center

AvatarBy Oct 24, 2019, 17:10 pm

8
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley celebrates the grand re-opening of Life Strategies. A mental health facility for families and individuals. The ribbon cutting symbolized the rebirth of a new and improved facility.

Director Hamlet Smith says that in order to have a good life you have to have good mental health.

Smith says that going to therapy should be a normal part of people’s routine. The goal of the center is to improve the mental health of residents in Beckley and introduce them to the idea of therapy as a tool to improve their quality of life.

The center also has offices in Princeton and Charleston,

Previous PostLocal veteran collecting care package items for troops in Middle East
Avatar

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X