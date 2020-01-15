Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold confirms he will run again

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Current Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold has officially confirmed that he is seeking re-election for his office.

Rappold has served one term and says he’s not ready to walk away from the office just yet. He says when it comes to Beckley, he wants to keep the ball rolling.

“We’ve just got such great people. And we have people with vision. Billie Trump, our recorder-treasurer, is amazing. All of our department heads: Chief Christian, Chief Wills, Jerry Stump. Golly, it would be difficult for me to voluntarily walk away from that,” Rappold said.

Jim Wills has filed to run and Danielle Stewart also plans to file.