Beckley Mayor Candidate Danielle Stewart and City Council Ward 4 Candidate Kelly Elkins host cleanup event

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s day of service Beckley Mayoral Candidate Danielle Stewart and City Council Ward 4 Candidate Kelly Elkins spent their day hosting a trash cleanup event.

The cleanup was at the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 9th Street in Beckley. Starting at 10 a.m., the group spent hours picking up trash in the area.

“Not only does the trash distracts from our community, but our people see this and they think you know we’re not worth it, but we are! Beckley is better and they deserve to have a clean, nice, safe environment to live in,” said Mayor Candidate, Danielle Stewart.

“To do cleanups like this it gives everyone a sense of community pride and taking care of the community and the city streets it gives us the opportunity to make the city look better and brighter,” said City Council Ward 4 Candidate, Kelly Elkins.

Both Danielle and Kelly volunteer with the Beckley Women’s Club, Beckley Pride and St. Stephens Episcopal Church.