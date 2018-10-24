Search
Beckley Mayor Announces He Will Run For Re-Election

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 23, 2018, 20:33 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) –  It’s been over two years since Rob Rappold was elected Mayor of Beckley. Now, he’s saying he’ll run for re-election in May 2020.

Rappold said he’d been getting asked by many people in the city if he would run again? And instead of sitting on the idea, He wants to let everyone know sooner rather than later about his plans. Rappold was elected mayor in May of 2016 and says the choice was a no-brainer with all of the cities plans in the coming years.

“We have so many really exciting things going on in the city right now, that I just would like, if I’m lucky enough to be re-elected, I would like to remain a part of.  We got the new police headquarters, probably in the next six weeks Black Knight is off to an unbelievable start,” said Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold

Rappold narrowly defeated former councilman at large Cedric Robertson in the 2016 election.

