Beckley Man Slams 11-Week-Old Child On The Floor Because He Was Aggravated

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man is in jail facing child abuse charges with serious bodily injury.

According to court documents, On Saturday, January 19, 2019, Michael Burgess brought an eleven-week-old baby to Raleigh General Hospital. Upon examination, it was discovered the infant sustained several injuries to include a head injury, broken ribs on both sides of his body, and a broken lower left leg. The child had to be transported to Charleston and be placed on a ventilator.

An investigation revealed that the child’s injuries were caused by trauma and not by accident. A witness told police that she witnessed Burgess violently shake the child and began to have seizures. Burgess stated during an interview that he slammed his son on the floor because he became aggravated while watching him.

Burgess is in Southern Regional Jail under a 250,000 dollar bond.