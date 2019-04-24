Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

Beckley Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Distribution Charges

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 24, 2019, 11:04 am

BECKLEY, W.Va. – A Beckley man who admitted to selling oxycodone and heroin was sentenced today, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.  Steven Rumbold, 49, of Glen Morgan, Raleigh County, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for distributing oxycodone and heroin.   Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

“Those who continue to perpetuate the opioid epidemic will be prosecuted,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.  “West Virginians have already paid too high a price at the hands of drug dealers like Rumbold.”

Rumbold previously admitted that on July 25, 2015, he sold oxycodone to a confidential informant working with the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.  Rumbold also previously admitted to selling additional quantities of oxycodone and heroin from his home in Glen Morgan to the same informant on at least two different dates.  On August 18, 2015, police officers executed a search warrant at defendant’s home and found additional quantities of controlled substances and firearms.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecution.  The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Irene C. Berger.

