Beckley Man Pleads Guilty to Passing Counterfeit Checks

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man pled guilty today to his role in a mail theft and counterfeit check cashing conspiracy, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Shawn Meadows, 30, entered his guilty plea to uttering counterfeit securities.

Stuart commended the work of the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Beckley Police Department.

“Mail theft and counterfeiting are serious, serious crimes,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Honest, hardworking taxpayers are left paying for those who cheat, steal and lie and I will protect the taxpayers from criminals like this every single day.”

Meadows admitted that he received three counterfeit checks from his co-defendant, Savion Thomas, which he then passed at three separate branches of a bank in Raleigh County.

Smith faces up to ten years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced on August 1, 2018. Meadows also agreed to pay more than $7,000 in restitution.

Assistant United States Attorney Eric P. Bacaj is in charge of the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Irene C. Berger.

