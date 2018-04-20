Beckley Man Pleads Guilty to Dealing Firearms Without a License

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man pleaded guilty yesterday to a federal firearm offense.

Jeffrey Alpaugh, 46, of Beckley, West Virginia, entered his guilty plea to dealing firearms without a license.

“To keep guns out of the wrong hands and to protect our Second Amendment rights, we will aggressively prosecute individuals like Alpaugh that violate our gun laws,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Alpaugh admitted that from in or about February 2017, to on or about October 30, 2017, at or near Beckley, Raleigh County, West Virginia, within the Southern District of West Virginia and elsewhere, he willfully engaged in the business of dealing firearms affecting commerce without a license. Specifically, during that timeframe he offered firearms for sale at flea markets and gun shows in Raleigh and Monroe Counties on almost a weekly basis. At all relevant times, Mr. Alpaugh was not licensed under the provisions of Chapter 44 of Title 18 of the United States Code as a manufacturer, importer, or dealer in firearms. On October 30, 2017, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant at defendant’s home and seized 152 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Any and all such firearms and ammunition will be forfeited and abandoned by him as set out in the plea agreement.

Alpaugh faces up to 5 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 25, 2018. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the plea hearing.

