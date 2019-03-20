Beckley Man Charged With Sexual Abuse

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man is in jail and charged with sexual abuse.

Beckley Police responded to a home on February 25. The victim stated that Khristian Evans came into her home to visit and to get a snack. After eating a snack and drinking water, the victim said that Evans took her hand and placed it on him. The victim stated she told Evans to stop it, but he then proceeded to pull his pants downs and touched her inappropriately. The victim told Evans to leave her residence, and he was no longer welcome in the home.

Evans was arrested on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, and is in Southern Regional Jail under a 15,000 dollar bond.